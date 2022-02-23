Report: Inter Milan & Bayern Munich Battle to Sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is one of Inter Milan's 'main targets' for the summer but Bayern Munich are also strongly interested in the Chelsea defender, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge, allowing the opportunity for a end-of-season departure.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Inter Milan have made the Dane one of their top targets despite competition from Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that Christensen is considered an ideal replacement for Stefan de Vrij, who is expected to depart the Serie A side at the end of the season.

Christensen's salary is 'in line with' Inter Milan's finances and he looks for a team that will guarantee him regular game time, which the Italians can.

The 25-year-old has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Bayern Munich could be an option for Christensen as he could replace Niklas Sule in the Bundesliga giants side after the German joined Borussia Dortmund.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

However, it looks like now he will be departing the club as a deal is difficult to complete.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube