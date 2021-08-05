Report: Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi 'Furious' at Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Sale

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is furious with the club's board after U-turning on their promise of not selling Romelu Lukaku this summer. according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea are closing in on a move for the 28-year-old after Lukaku expressed his desire with Inter to leave for the Blues this summer.

Lukaku's personal terms with Chelsea aren't an issue ahead of signing a five-year contract in west London and all that is left to do is for the two clubs to agree on a fee.

But the transfer hasn't gone down well with those inside the Italian club.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Inzaghi is 'furious' because he was told Inter would only sell Achraf Hakimi this summer and Lukaku would be kept.

However now Lukaku is on the verge of leaving club for a return to Chelsea it has left people inside the club angry.

CEO Giuseppe Marotta has also been left disappointed because he is against a sale this summer.

The report also claims some of the Inter directors could leave the club as a result of Lukaku's departure.

Meanwhile in England, Thomas Tuchel remained coy on a move and wouldn't talk about the Belgian.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

Chelsea are hoping to clinch a deal by the end of the week before their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal next Wednesday.

