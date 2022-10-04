Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Milan Skriniar Amid Chelsea Interest
Milan Skriniar is a player of interest for a lot of clubs across Europe, and Chelsea are one of those clubs with a heavy interest in the Serbian centre-back. Skriniar was heavily linked to PSG in the summer, and nearly left the club for the French Champions.
Inter Milan are hoping to keep the defender, but he seems to have his heart set on leaving the Italian Giants and moving on to pastures new, PSG are expected to try again, but Chelsea are likely to be there too.
The Inter Milan CEO feels Milan Skriniar is a guarantee for the club going forward.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Marotta had this to say about the possibility of Milan Skriniar leaving the club, with his deal expiring in June 2023.
“We know Skriniar so well since long time, he’s key player and a guarantee for our squad”.
Chelsea have eyes on Josko Gvardiol, but Milan Skriniar has been a target for a while and certainly a possibility. The club are interested in replacing the ageing Thiago Silva, and are looking for a big name centre-back in Europe.
Skriniar is a name to keep an eye on, and with the contract expiring so soon next summer, could be a player that is available on a cheaper deal than the likes of Josko Gvardiol would be to Chelsea.
