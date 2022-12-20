Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation

Romelu Lukaku has had a tough year since leaving Chelsea in the summer to return to Inter Milan on loan, but the Belgian will be hoping for brighter skies in 2023.

Lukaku remains on loan at Inter Milan, and there are no plans for that to change until at least the summer. Chelsea do not want to cut the loan deal short and neither do Inter Milan.

The CEO of Inter Milan has been speaking about the player.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be given time to prove himself at Inter Milan. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been speaking about the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan.

Speaking recently, Marotta had this to say about Lukaku, "We know that Romelu loves Inter, he loves the club. We can feel that”.

“He’s motivated to do great things, he’s working to be back in good form as soon as possible”.

Inter Milan are likely to be given the option to keep hold of Lukaku at the end of the season. Chelsea do not currently want Lukaku back at the club, and there is a feeling if Lukaku can turn things around Inter would be happy to keep him.

Lukaku's fitness is something he needs to prove. Once the Belgian does that, Inter Milan are expected to want him to kick on and do what he done at the club in his last spell, score goals.

Read More Chelsea Stories: