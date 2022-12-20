Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation

IMAGO / Belga

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Romelu Lukaku Situation

The CEO of Inter Milan has spoken out about the situation surrounding on loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku has had a tough year since leaving Chelsea in the summer to return to Inter Milan on loan, but the Belgian will be hoping for brighter skies in 2023.

Lukaku remains on loan at Inter Milan, and there are no plans for that to change until at least the summer. Chelsea do not want to cut the loan deal short and neither do Inter Milan.

The CEO of Inter Milan has been speaking about the player.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be given time to prove himself at Inter Milan.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has been speaking about the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking recently, Marotta had this to say about Lukaku, "We know that Romelu loves Inter, he loves the club. We can feel that”.

“He’s motivated to do great things, he’s working to be back in good form as soon as possible”.

Inter Milan are likely to be given the option to keep hold of Lukaku at the end of the season. Chelsea do not currently want Lukaku back at the club, and there is a feeling if Lukaku can turn things around Inter would be happy to keep him.

Lukaku's fitness is something he needs to prove. Once the Belgian does that, Inter Milan are expected to want him to kick on and do what he done at the club in his last spell, score goals.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Are No Longer Interested In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Chelsea Injury Updates: Mason Mount & Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Have Good Chances To Keep Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

BREAKING: Wesley Fofana Injured In Friendly Match With Brentford

By Dylan McBennett
Matheus Cunha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Matheus Cunha Will Join Wolves

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos

By Dylan McBennett
Youri Tielemans
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not In Race For Arsenal Target Youri Tielemans

By Dylan McBennett
Piero Hincapie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Scouting Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

By Dylan McBennett