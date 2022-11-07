Report: Inter Milan Closing In On New Contract For Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar
It looks as though Chelsea are set to lose the opportunity to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, as the Serbian is close to signing a new deal at the Italian club that will see him commit his long term future.
Chelsea are on the lookout for a new central defender. Thiago Silva is getting that bit older, and the club want a player to take over the reigns straight away in that backline.
Skriniar was a player of interest, but it is now near certain he will stay in Italy beyond this season.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has confirmed that the Italain club are in talks to extend Milan Skriniar's contract, and hope to get the deal done and signed soon.
Skriniar looked to be leaving the club in the summer to join PSG but the deal fell apart at the last minute and he stayed in Italy. The defender is not set to snub interest from other European clubs.
Chelsea had interest in his signing when the contract situation was up in the air, but are expected to look elsewhere now that the situation looks to be resolved.
Manchester United also had interest in his signature, but Skriniar looks to be off limits and will commit his future to Inter Milan.
The search for a centre-back goes on for Chelsea.
