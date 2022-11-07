Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Closing In On New Contract For Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Report: Inter Milan Closing In On New Contract For Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar

Inter Milan are close to signing Milan Skriniar to a new deal amid links from Chelsea.

It looks as though Chelsea are set to lose the opportunity to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, as the Serbian is close to signing a new deal at the Italian club that will see him commit his long term future.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new central defender. Thiago Silva is getting that bit older, and the club want a player to take over the reigns straight away in that backline.

Skriniar was a player of interest, but it is now near certain he will stay in Italy beyond this season.

Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is set to sign a new deal at Inter Milan.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has confirmed that the Italain club are in talks to extend Milan Skriniar's contract, and hope to get the deal done and signed soon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Skriniar looked to be leaving the club in the summer to join PSG but the deal fell apart at the last minute and he stayed in Italy. The defender is not set to snub interest from other European clubs.

Chelsea had interest in his signing when the contract situation was up in the air, but are expected to look elsewhere now that the situation looks to be resolved.

Manchester United also had interest in his signature, but Skriniar looks to be off limits and will commit his future to Inter Milan.

The search for a centre-back goes on for Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Be Different Team By Borussia Dortmund Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Prepare For Rafael Leao Offers From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Omari Hutchinson
News

Report: Omari Hutchison Could Be Involved Vs Manchester City In Carabao Cup

By Luka Foley
UEFA Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Chelsea's Opponents Confirmed

By Luka Foley
Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.
Match Coverage

'We Are Really Disappointed' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Arsenal Result

By Stephen Smith
Gabriel scores for Arsenal against Chelsea.
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
UEFA Champions League
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw: Where To Watch & Chelsea's Possible Opponents

By Dylan McBennett