Report: Inter Milan Considering Chelsea Trio - Alonso, Emerson & Zappacosta

A triple raid would be extremely unlikely considering their financial situation.

Inter Milan are considering three Chelsea players this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea are expected to offload several players surplus to requirements during the current transfer window as Tuchel looks to raise funds to make additions to his squad.

There is no shortage of options at full-backs at Stamford Bridge: Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

It's expected that at least one will leave this summer and the Blues are the subject of interest from Italy regarding three of their full-backs.

As per Tuttosport in Italy, via Sempre Inter, the Nerazzurri are interested in Alonso, Emerson and Zappacosta.

Inter are looking to to strengthen their wide defensive roles following the departures of Ashley Young and Achraf Hakimi.

Emerson has been linked with several sides in Italy - Inter, AS Roma and Napoli. Luciano Spalletti remained coy on if contact had been made by Napoli over the Italian.

"I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

Emerson is currently still at the European Championships with Italy, while Marcos Alonso has been claimed to be a 'priority' signing for Inter this summer.

Zappacosta spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Genoa but could return to Italy once again next season. Reports earlier this month suggested Inter were leading the race for the right wing-back.

But with Inter linked with all three Chelsea players, it is extremely unlikely that they could afford to bring all three players to the San Siro, and whether they would need all three.

