Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Denzel Dumfries has spoken about Chelsea's interest in him during an interview after Netherlands beat the USA.

Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game.

Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign someone to provide competition for Reece James in the coming seasons.

Dumfries spoke about the interest, and is flattered by links to a club like Chelsea.

Denzel Dumfries & Christian Pulisic

Denzel Dumfries in action against Chelsea's Christian Pulisic today.

Speaking to David Ornstein of the Athletic after The Netherlands 3-1 win against the USA, Denzel Dumfries had this to say about the links to Chelsea,

 “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too”

“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”.

Dumfries is a target for Chelsea, and that performance today against the United States could be a defining moment in whether Chelsea move for him.

Chelsea are targeting a right-back in January, and Dumfries is on a list alongside players like Jeremie Frimpong and Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The player is likely to be open to a move, and will be available for around £35million from Inter Milan, which is a great price for a player of his quality in today's market.

Nice words from Dumfries regarding Chelsea, and a saga to keep a watchful eye on.

