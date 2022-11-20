Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

Inter Milan reportedly do not want to extend the current loan deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku has had a tough return to Italy since he went back to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea in the summer. Injuries have meant he has not been able to hit the ground running, and Inter Milan are reportedly worried by the strikers fitness.

Muscle injuries have continued to rule the Belgian out, and it has led to Inter Milan questioning the point of extending the current loan agreement they have with Chelsea until next summer.

The Italian club reportedly no longer want to extend the loan deal.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan may not extend the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan are no longer interested in extending the loan deal of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, after initially being interested in doing so.

Lukaku has been injured for most of this season after returning to the club after leaving for Chelsea in June 2021, and has been plagued by a string of injuries. The injuries are a concern for Inter Milan.

The Italian club were initially interested in extending the loan, with the possibility of a permanent move after the end of the second year. Injuries may have put a dent in that plan.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku may be forced to return to Chelsea.

Lukaku missed 12 games with a hamstring injury, and has now already missed four with a femur injury.

The striker will have to prove his fitness between now and June in order for Inter Milan to change their mind.

