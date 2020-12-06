NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Report: Inter Milan eyeing double swoop for Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante & Olivier Giroud

Author:
Publish date:

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to bring N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud to Inter Milan. 

The French duo have been linked several times with moves to Italy and reports are now resurfacing in Italy. 

As per Tuttosport, Conte is eyeing a move for the duo and wants to reunite with the pair after working with them during his time at Chelsea. 

Giroud's contract runs out at the end of the season and a departure has been heavily speculated, however he recently admitted that he wants to stay at Chelsea to win trophies.

Olivier Giroud celebrating Chelsea's 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud celebrating Chelsea's 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile Kante has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and the influence he has on the Blues side, it's unlikely that Lampard would be prepared to let go of one of his most-prized assets.

Lampard also wants to keep hold of Giroud but he would be the most likely option for Milan which could be achieved next summer as Chelsea won't let Kante leave on the cheap. 

