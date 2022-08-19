Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Has Started To Show Interest In Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

Italian giants Inter Milan looks to bring in English youngster Trevoh Chalobah who could potentially leave Chelsea on loan this summer in search of regular game time. 

 According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah is prepared to leave on loan, with Chelsea looking to bring in French defender Wesley Fofana. Inter Milan has reportedly shown interest in the 23-year-old who has been added to the club's shortlist of potential buys this summer. 

Trevoh Chalobah

With Chalobah, Inter Milan is currently looking at Lazio's experienced centre-back Francesco Acerbi and Borrusia Dortmund's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji to potentially replace Milan Skiniar who is heavily rumored to leave for PSG. 

The 23-year-old impressed in his breakout season last year, making 30 appearances for the Blues. Chalobah has not played a single game yet this season and looks to of been knocked down the pecking order. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea is still knocking at Leicester City's door for 21-year-old Fofana. The Blues have had two bids already rejected but look to come back with a third attempt to secure the French defender. 

Fofana has expressed his desire to join the London club to pursue Champions League football and has become frustrated with Leicester due to pricing the defender too high. 

The Foxes are holding out for a bid that would make Fofana the most expensive defender in world football. This would force Chelsea to make a bid for over £80 million which Manchester United brought England captain Harry Maguire for. 

