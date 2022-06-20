Report: Inter Milan Have Increased Their Bid For Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

Following the rejection of their first €5m bid for the season-long loan of Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan has returned to Chelsea today with an offer of €7m guaranteed plus add-ons as a loan fee.

Things have recently picked up between Chelsea and Inter Milan regarding the future of the Belgian forward. A season-long loan is the proposal being discussed, with the two sides locked in negotiations around the loan fee.

IMAGO / News Images

An initial offer of €5m plus add-ons was swiftly rejected by the Blues, who have set a price of €10m plus the payment of the 29-year-old's wages. According to reports today by Fabrizio Romano, Inter has returned to the table with an offer of €7m plus add-ons as a loan fee.

This offer is closer to Chelsea's demands and the Italians will be hoping that meeting in the middle will suffice. Romano reported that new owner Todd Boehly is leading the negotiations and he will likely be looking to secure a sizable fee to display his nous in the transfer market.

(Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

Chelsea will be keen to wrap this deal up quickly in order to move on to other targets and, with such a small gap in valuation between the two sides, this deal may be finalized shortly.

