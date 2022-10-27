Report: Inter Milan Have Verbal Agreement To Extend Romelu Lukaku Loan Deal

The Romelu Lukaku train at Chelsea seems to have sailed, and it does not look like the Belgian will be returning to the club any time soon. Lukaku is currently on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, but reports are suggesting the Italian club are keen to extend.

Lukaku's long awaited return to Chelsea didn't go to plan at all, and he left it unfortunate circumstances to rejoin the club he left to join Chelsea. Inter Milan are now keen to keep hold of him.

The Belgian scored last night for Inter in the Champions League.

Inter Milan have a verbal agreement to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan. IMAGO / sportphoto24

According to Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy, Inter Milan have a verbal agreement with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku until at least next season. The loan deal is currently one-year long, but Inter want to extend.

Chelsea are unlikely to want Lukaku back at the club. The Belgian isn't a typical Graham Potter striker, and with Christopher Nkunku incoming and Chelsea already targeting other strikers, it seems a decision has already been made on Lukaku.

Chelsea may have to cut their losses on Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / sportphoto24

The player himself always stated he wanted to return to Inter, so in truth it seems like an easy deal to do on both sides. Inter will most likely sign him on loan for another season and then put together a package to buy.

Not the end Lukaku would have wanted to his Chelsea career, but one that makes sense.

Read More Chelsea Stories