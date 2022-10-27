Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Have Verbal Agreement To Extend Romelu Lukaku Loan Deal

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Inter Milan Have Verbal Agreement To Extend Romelu Lukaku Loan Deal

Inter Milan reportedly have a verbal agreement with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku.

The Romelu Lukaku train at Chelsea seems to have sailed, and it does not look like the Belgian will be returning to the club any time soon. Lukaku is currently on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, but reports are suggesting the Italian club are keen to extend.

Lukaku's long awaited return to Chelsea didn't go to plan at all, and he left it unfortunate circumstances to rejoin the club he left to join Chelsea. Inter Milan are now keen to keep hold of him.

The Belgian scored last night for Inter in the Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have a verbal agreement to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy, Inter Milan have a verbal agreement with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku until at least next season. The loan deal is currently one-year long, but Inter want to extend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are unlikely to want Lukaku back at the club. The Belgian isn't a typical Graham Potter striker, and with Christopher Nkunku incoming and Chelsea already targeting other strikers, it seems a decision has already been made on Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea may have to cut their losses on Romelu Lukaku.

The player himself always stated he wanted to return to Inter, so in truth it seems like an easy deal to do on both sides. Inter will most likely sign him on loan for another season and then put together a package to buy.

Not the end Lukaku would have wanted to his Chelsea career, but one that makes sense.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Karen Carney
News

Chelsea Women Have 3 Former Players Inducted Into WSL Hall of Fame

By Melissa Edwards
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Is Still A Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

Report: Benjamin Sesko's Agent Spotted With Todd Boehly Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Enquire About Newcastle Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford BRidge Chelsea
News

Official: Joe Shields Named Chelsea Co-Director Of Recruitment And Talent

By Luka Foley
Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Director Speaks On Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Rumours Amid Chelsea Links

By Dylan McBennett