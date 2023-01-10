Report: Inter Milan Have Yet To Make Decision On Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have yet to make a decision about whether they want to keep Romelu Lukaku on loan for another season or send him back to Chelsea. Lukaku hasn't had a good return to Milan so far.

The Belgian's season has been plagued by injury and poor form, and Inter Milan are unsure at this moment in time what to do. The club can't be sure yet if the form and injuries will continue.

Chelsea are unlikely to want Lukaku in their plans so it may leave the player in a limbo of sorts.

Inter Milan are yet to make a decision on Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are yet to make a final decision on Romelu Lukaku's future. The club will assess his form and fitness in the second half of the season before making a decision.

There have been rumours that Inter were ready to get rid of Lukaku and choose not to renew his loan.

It was also suggested they were looking at bringing in Gianluca Scamacca to replace him. These rumours are currently untrue.

A decision on Romelu Lukaku's future will be made at the end of the season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A decision has not been made yet, and it will not be made until the end of the season when they have had a chance to assess fully.

Lukaku will need to be in good form in the second half of the season to ensure he has a club that wants him next season. Chelsea are unlikely to have him as part of their plans.

