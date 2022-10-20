Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan In Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

Inter Milan are keen on extending Romelu Lukaku's loan deal.

Rumors have circulated about Inter Milan wanting to terminate Romelu Lukaku's loan deal, but the reality of the situation could actually be the complete opposite. Lukaku hasn't set the world alight at Inter, but the club may be ready to extend his deal.

The players Chelsea career is likely over after a turbulent return last year, and a move to Inter Milan or even another year on loan will certainly benefit all parties at this time. 

Inter Milan have begun talks with Chelsea regarding an extension, and Lukaku is likely to be very open to the possibility.

According to Gazetto Della Sport, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is in talks with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of striker Romelu Lukaku, amid rumours they wanted to terminate it. 

The termination rumours were shut down by Fabrizio Romano, and there have already been discussions regarding an extension prior to the ones reportedly taking place now.

Lukaku's return to Chelsea was an absolute nightmare from start to finish. The interview about Inter Milan effectively killed the relationship with the fans, and the striker did not fit Thomas Tuchel's system.

Graham Potter likely would have felt the same, and a future for Lukaku is unlikely to happen in the blue of Chelsea. 

Should Inter Milan agree an extension for the loan, a full transfer is likely to happen in the near future.

