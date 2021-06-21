Report: Inter Milan in Talks With Marcos Alonso Over Hakimi Chelsea Deal

Inter Milan are in talks with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso who could be included as part of a deal which would take Achraf Hakimi to west London, according to reports in Italy.

Hakimi, 22, is wanted by both Chelsea and PSG this summer and the race is on with both sides vying for his signature.

Inter value the Moroccan at €80 million and have rejected €60 million bids from Chelsea and PSG already.

It has been previously claimed Hakimi prefers a move to Paris but that hasn't stopped the Blues' efforts to try to convince him to make the move to the English capital.

And Chelsea have a plan - as per Sky Italia, via Sempre Inter, they have offered Alonso as part of a potential deal which works for the Italian side who are 'very interested' in the Spaniard.

Alonso, 30, featured 13 times for the Blues in the Premier League last term - more favoured under Thomas Tuchel rather than Frank Lampard earlier on in the campaign.

It appears Chelsea are willing to let Alonso leave and as per the report talks to try to agree personal terms between Inter and Alonso are ongoing as they look to complete a deal by June 30.

Inter are needing funds from player sales by that date due to their financial problems and the departure of Hakimi is pivotal to the Italian champions achieving that figure.

Hakimi's agent has already confirmed his client is set to head out of the San Siro this summer, but his destination stills remains in the balance.

Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta and Andreas Christensen have all also been linked with being involved as part of a deal, but Inter appear keen on it being a cash-only transaction for the large part.

