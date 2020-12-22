NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Report: Inter Milan interested in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso next month. 

The 29-year-old has been out-of-favour under Frank Lampard following the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer. 

When Chilwell doesn't feature, Emerson has been given the nod over the Spaniard, appearing to the be second choice left-back under Lampard.

Alonso last played in the Premier League for Chelsea against West Brom on September 26. 

It has seen Alonso make only three appearances this season, all at the start of the season, and he hasn't appeared in the Blues' matchday Premier League squad since September when he last played. 

Now as per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Alonso in the January transfer window. 

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload the Spaniard and he enjoyed success as wing-back under Conte in west London, and a reunion could be on the cards. 

Inter Milan have also been linked with N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, and Emerson Palmieri

