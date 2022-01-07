Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Interested in Signing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Upon Contract Expiry

Inter Milan are interested in signing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

The Dane's current deal expires in June, with him free to talk to foreign clubs about a transfer at the end of the season.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, Inter are interested in signing the defender.

imago1007861263h (1)

The report states that Christensen is struggling for regular game time in the Premier League, with Thiago Silva's fine form in the centre of the back three limiting the Dane's playing time.

La Gazzetta dello Sport continue to report that 'it is thought' Christensen may value the continuity that Inter Milan could offer him in their defence.

Read More

However, it is thought that the Italian side may not be able to offer Christensen the financial package that he wants as he currently earns '€4 million per season' at Chelsea.

imago1008890313h

If the Serie A side are to attempt to sign the defender, they will surely face competition.

It has been reported that Bayern Munich are the latest club to show interest in the Dane as Christensen has recently changed the agency of his representatives as contract talks broke down between him and Chelsea.

He was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled.

Furthermore, La Liga side Barcelona had 'almost closed negotiations' for the defender, according to reports.

