Report: Inter Milan & Juventus 'Keeping An Eye' on Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus are 'keeping an eye' on Chelsea's record transfer Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old arrived for a Club record fee in the summer but has failed to find his feet on his return to Chelsea.

As per Calciomercato.it, via Sport Witness, two Serie A sides are targetting a return to Italy for Lukaku at the end of the season.

The report states that both Inter and Juventus are ‘keeping an eye’ on Lukaku’s situation at the west London club.

It was previously reported that a loan move to Inter Milan would be 'considered' at the end of the season if Chelsea are willing to sell the Belgian.

He has found himself in and out of the side as Thomas Tuchel looks to find his perfect attacking trio combination, with Lukaku not starting any of the last three Premier League games that he's been included in the matchday squad.

Chelsea are currently unable to carry out any transfer activity due to the sanctions placed on the Club following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Therefore, a deal would be complicated, but with a takeover set to be concluded before the summer transfer window opens, Lukaku could leave in the window.

Journalist Lorenzo Amuso has insisted Chelsea and Lukaku would 'happily' part ways.

“If Chelsea want to dump him? It seems so, and Lukaku would gladly leave,” Amuso said.

“The relationship with Tuchel is at an all-time low, I see no room for a rapprochement. Surely Chelsea and the footballer would not oppose a divorce at the end of the season, but there is something to make ends meet.

“Chelsea have made a very important investment for him, we need to know how we will try to make ends meet. The transfer of ownership should take place in the next few weeks, at which point the Lukaku issue should also have a shake.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for both Chelsea and Lukaku.

