Report: Inter Milan Make Improved Contract Offer to Ivan Perisic Amid Interest From Chelsea

Inter Milan have made an improved contract offer to Ivan Perisic amid interest from Chelsea over a potential transfer, according to reports.

The Croatian's contract at the Serie A giants is set to expire at the end of June, with questions therefore being raised over his future at the club.

As a result the winger has been linked with a move away from the San Siro, with Chelsea being one of those believed to be interested in signing him.

With Perisic's contract expiring soon, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Inter have 'improved their proposal' for the 33-year-old.

He has been offered a net salary of €5 million with add-ons, and he will now enter discussions with his agents in order to reach a decision.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have also reported on the player's situation, via Football Italia, saying that Inter are expecting Perisic to decide on his future and the extension of his contract by this weekend.

They have also reported that the likes of Chelsea and fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United have offered him deals, with Juventus also said to be keen on signing him this summer.

Previous reports have suggested that he would prefer a move to Turin over one to west London, and a transfer to the Premier League isn't thought to be appealing to him.

Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently spoke on the Croatian's future at the club as he revealed: “We want Perisic to continue here with us, for sure. We respect him.

“We’ll discuss at the end of the current season to make all the decisions."

