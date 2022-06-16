Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Make Opening Loan Bid For Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

After a big-money move from Inter Milan last summer, it is safe to say Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea did not go to plan.  If reports are to be believed, the Belgian's stay in London may end soon.  

In a season filled with turmoil involving the Belgian, a modest return of 13 goals in 42 appearances left a lot to be desired. The striker has been vocal about his desire to return to Italy this summer and it seems Inter Milan has ramped up their interest in bringing the 29-year-old back to the club.

According to reports today by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian side has made their opening bid for the wantaway forward.  This bid, a €5m loan fee for the upcoming season, was rejected by Chelsea and Inter is waiting for Chelsea to name their price.  Lukaku has made it clear to owner Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel that he only wants to return to Milan, which may make it challenging for Chelsea to extract much of a fee.  Though they would likely be taking a significant loss on the sum they paid last month, the Belgian is not in Tuchel's plans, making a transfer this summer likely.  If, as Romano suggests, Lukaku is pushing for the move, it will likely pick up steam in the coming weeks.  

