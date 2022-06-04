Report: Inter Milan Must Reduce Wages to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan will have to reduce their current wage bill if they are to complete the signing of Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a return to the Serie A side, where he enjoyed the most impressive spell of his career.

However, as per calciomercato.com, via Football Italia, Lukaku will only be able to join Inter if they reduce their wage bill this summer.

IMAGO / News Images

This comes after it was reported that Lukaku is prepared to take up to a 50 per cent pay cut to return to his former side.

Inter are reportedly struggling to bring in a new forward due to the fact that they must offload both Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal to free up space on the wage bill in order to bring in Lukaku or Paulo Dybala.

Both their current players have deals expiring in 2023 and they may have to offer them for cut prices in order to afford a new striker.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

It was recently reported that Lukaku is 'yet to hear' what Chelsea's stance is on his future as the 29-year-old is pushing for a move back to the San Siro, where he won the Serie A title in the season before he made his return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system and a move back to Italy could see him revive his career after scoring 15 goals in all competitions, half of what he managed for Inter last season.

