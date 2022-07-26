Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Name Price Tag for Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea could look at signing Inter Milan and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Even though the Blues have signed Kalidou Koulibaly this transfer window, Thomas Tuchel is in desperate need of a few more defensive signings.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both need replacing and with Cesar Azpilicueta on the verge of joining Barcelona, the Chelsea captain also needs a replacement.

With the Blues looking set to miss out on Jules Kounde, it means they will now have to focus their attention somewhere else.

Denzel Dumfries

After missing out on their main centre-back target, Todd Boehly seems to be targeting a long-term Azpilicueta replacement now.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues have made 'fresh contact' with Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boehly and his team enquired about the Dutchman when they were negotiating with Inter for Romelu Lukaku but nothing ever materialised.

Denzel Dumfries

However, the Italian side don't want to sell Dumfries for a figure of less than €40million this summer

Due to letting Ivan Perisic join Tottenham, Simone Inzaghi's side are short on wingbacks and want that high price to secure a suitable replacement.

The report also states that Milan Skriniar's future will play a part in the Dumfries deal as if he was to leave then they would want to keep the Dutchman.

However, if Skriniar stays then Inter would be open to cashing in on the 26-year-old this summer.

Read More Chelsea News

Millie Bright and Beth Mead
Transfer News

Women's Euros 2022 Semi-Final: England v Sweden| How To Watch Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Timo Werner/ Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: The Five Players Who Want To Leave Chelsea

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Todd Boehly
News

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly To Host Dinner For Premier League Executives

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Kepa dive
Transfer News

Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Tipped As Favored Goalkeeper Target For Napoli

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Werner vs City
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Timo Werner On Juventus' Shortlist

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Got to Get Out’ - Pundit on What Timo Werner Should Do at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Still Hopes To Move To Barcelona Regardless of Jules Kounde Situation

By Kieran Neller12 hours ago
Pulisic
News

NBA UK Tweet Cross-Sport Connection With Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

By Kieran Neller13 hours ago