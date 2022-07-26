Report: Inter Milan Name Price Tag for Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea could look at signing Inter Milan and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Even though the Blues have signed Kalidou Koulibaly this transfer window, Thomas Tuchel is in desperate need of a few more defensive signings.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both need replacing and with Cesar Azpilicueta on the verge of joining Barcelona, the Chelsea captain also needs a replacement.

With the Blues looking set to miss out on Jules Kounde, it means they will now have to focus their attention somewhere else.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

After missing out on their main centre-back target, Todd Boehly seems to be targeting a long-term Azpilicueta replacement now.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues have made 'fresh contact' with Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries.

Boehly and his team enquired about the Dutchman when they were negotiating with Inter for Romelu Lukaku but nothing ever materialised.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, the Italian side don't want to sell Dumfries for a figure of less than €40million this summer

Due to letting Ivan Perisic join Tottenham, Simone Inzaghi's side are short on wingbacks and want that high price to secure a suitable replacement.

The report also states that Milan Skriniar's future will play a part in the Dumfries deal as if he was to leave then they would want to keep the Dutchman.

However, if Skriniar stays then Inter would be open to cashing in on the 26-year-old this summer.

Read More Chelsea News