Report: Inter Milan 'Not Currently Interested' in Chelsea's Malang Sarr

Serie A giants Inter Milan are 'not currently interested' in Chelsea defender Malang Sarr despite previous reports linking them with the Frenchman, according to news outlets in Italy.

Sarr has struggled for game time this season at Chelsea, featuring just once in the Premier League and he could be set for a loan move in January.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Inter have made it known that they are not interested in the player.

It was previously reported that Inter Milan were close to signing Sarr on loan in January, however these rumours have now been rubbished.

The report stated that the move would be an initial loan deal with a view to buy of €15 million at the end of the season.

However, this seems to have been fuelled by his agent Federico Pastorello, who represents Romelu Lukaku, previously of the Milan side.

Gazzetta dello Sport continue to report that the agent is 'looking' for a new home for Sarr in January after a loan move to Greuther Furth broke down in the last transfer window.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 22-year-old, but he is struggling for game time at the moment and a loan move looks increasingly likely.

