Report: Inter Milan Open Talks To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

Romelu Lukaku has not had the greatest year of his career since leaving Chelsea on loan for Inter Milan in the summer, but there is still an incredible player there, even if that's not as evident at the moment.

Chelsea are ready to cut their losses with the Belgian, but it will all be down to which club wants to sign him or whether Inter Milan were willing to have him on loan for longer.

The Italian club seem to want that, and have opened talks to extend the loan deal of the Chelsea striker.

Inter Milan have opened talks to extend the loan of Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Football Italia, Chelsea do not want Romelu Lukaku back at the club, so Inter Milan have decided to open talks to extend the loan deal of the Belgian striker.

Lukaku's season has been plagued by injury, so he has not been able to showcase his true ability on his return to Italy.

Inter Milan more than any club know the heights Lukaku can hit, and are reportedly willing to take a chance on the Chelsea man. The Italian side want to extend the loan, and have opened talks to do just that.

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to play for Chelsea again. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Chelsea are likely to agree to this loan, and there may even be an option to buy at the end of next season.

Lukaku is not likely to play for Chelsea ever again, as they are happy to move on in life without the striker.

