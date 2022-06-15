Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Inter milan have officially opened talks with Chelsea to discuss the re-signing of 28 year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. 

It was made clear earlier on in the season that Chelsea's number 9 wasn't happy at the West London club and wanted a return to his former side with whom he won the Serie A title with in 2021. 

Romelu COver

The Belgian returned to European Champions Chelsea in August 2021 in a deal worth up to £97.5 million which was a record transfer for the London club. 

Despite the fairytale return, it hasn't proved to be the fairytale story for Lukaku. Despite scoring in his first few games against the likes or Arsenal and Aston Villa his form began to decrease and so did his confidence. 

Romelu Lukaku

In November last year the 28 year-old released an interview stating about his frustration regarding playing time and also his dislike to the style that manager Thomas Tuchel was playing. 

The Belgian's last game for the club was in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on the pinultimate day of the season; he was substituted after 78 minutes with Kai Havertz taking his place. 

His final goal in contrast came in the 3-0 away victory against Leeds United in which Lukaku scored his 15th and potentially final Chelsea goal. 

