Report: Inter Milan Pay €7.8million Balance To Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku Loan

Inter Milan and Chelsea agreed a loan deal worth €10million in the summer for Romelu Lukaku, and Inter Milan have today confirmed that they have paid the balance of that loan to Chelsea, in the sum of €7.8million.

Lukaku is on loan for the season, and there could be options for the player to stay another season, as it does look for all the world like his Chelsea career is all but over.

Inter Milan have intentions to extend the loan, and it could certainly be something that happens between all parties.

Inter Milan have paid the balance of Romelu Lukaku's loan. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have paid the €7.8million balance they owed Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. The balance has been paid and there is nothing more to be done in the loan deal on the financial side.

The loan however, could be extended. Inter Milan are keen, and Romelu Lukaku's wish was always to come back to Inter Milan. All parties are said to want the same thing, which is expected to be the extension of the loan deal.

It is unlikely that Romelu Lukaku will ever feature for Chelsea again, and his return really didn't work out in the way he envisioned it. A return to Inter Milan on a full transfer, which could be a possible outcome in the end, may soften that blow.

An extended loan is possible, but for now, Inter Milan are all paid up.

