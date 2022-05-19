Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Potentially Eyeing Up Loan Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is on Inter Milan's radar ahead of a potential summer swoop just under a year after leaving the club, according to reports.

Lukaku joined Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £97.5 million after a stunning season in Serie A that saw him net 30 goals from 44 appearances across all competitions.

The Belgian talisman has failed to replicate his form in England however, registering half as many goals in the same number of appearances.

As per Corriere della Sera, via Sempre Inter, Lukaku may be able to re-join Inter in the summer months, but only if they look to complete a loan deal.

“Lukaku can only return to Inter on loan," the source reads. "The Nerazzurri cannot buy him, but he can come back on loan. It depends on Chelsea and Tuchel. Lukaku doesn’t want to stay with this coach.

“The operation is difficult and Marotta could do it above all due to the player’s strong will to return.”

Lukaku has struggled to nail down a consistent place in Chelsea's starting XI this season, although he has done so more in recent games.

In his absence, Kai Havertz has proved that he and a number of other Blues players are capable of finding the back of the net should need be.

With Chelsea's takeover on the verge of being completed, the west London side may be in the position to make some big money signings this summer which could spell disaster for a number of Blues players.

