Report: Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Unhappy With Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Price

With an exit looking likely, David Ornstein of the Athletic reported today that Inter Milan's president has balked at Chelsea's price for Romelu Lukaku and that talks are expected to continue.

Chelsea are looking to facilitate a move away for Lukaku, after the 29-year-old has made it clear in recent weeks that he desires to return to Milan this summer. After a stop-start season where goals were hard to come by, this is hardly a surprising development, given the strained nature of the relationship between the Belgian and manager Thomas Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

Chelsea are currently negotiating a season long loan for the striker and are asking for a €10M loan fee as well as full payment of his salary, demands to which Inter president Zhang has voiced his displeasure.

Ornstein has reported that both sides of the deal are optimistic that an agreement can be struck for the Belgian, with the Italian side eager to bring the striker in in their bid to reclaim the Scudetto next season.

(Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

Lukaku is under contract with Chelsea until 2026, so a sale involving a huge loss is unlikely in the near future, but a loan could go a long way to rebuilding either his value for a transfer or his confidence for a return to Stamford Bridge.

