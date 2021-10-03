Report: Inter Milan Readying Move to Sign Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan are ready to make a move for Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has constantly been linked with a switch to Italy and was attempted to be used as part of the deal to sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Inter rejected Chelsea's offer but they are still keen on the Spaniard, who enjoyed a stellar start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Alonso was Thomas Tuchel's preferred choice at left wing-back ahead of Ben Chilwell for the opening weeks of the season, which saw him net on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace.

He lost his place to Chilwell against Southampton after coming off at half-time in the defeat to Juventus in midweek.

Now Alonso is attracting interest from abroad ahead of the winter window in January.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Inter directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are 'ready to attack' to bring Alonso to the San Siro.

Alonso's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in June 2023. He has been a target for Inter for several seasons now, and it's now reported the Nerazzurri want to make another move for the wing-back.

Whether Inter would try to land Alonso in January or next summer remains unclear, but the links aren't going away anytime soon.

