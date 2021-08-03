Report: Inter Milan Reject Chelsea's €100M Plus Marcos Alonso Offer For Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have had a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected by Serie A Champions Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a world class forward as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his European Champions.

As per Di Marzio, Inter Milan have rejected an offer of €100 million plus Alonso to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

It was previously reported that Chelsea have made two bids for Lukaku this summer as the Londoners search for a goalscorer.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been the reported number one target but a deal looks increasingly unlikely.

Therefore, the Blues could turn to Inter's top scorer Lukaku, who impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020.

However, the Italians wish to keep their forward as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta insisted Lukaku would remain at the club last month, saying: “From our side, we can say yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi.”

Lukaku also dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

"Yes, I am staying," he said back in June. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer as Chelsea attempted to include the wing-back in negotiations for Achraf Hakimi earlier in the window.

Alonso could still leave Chelsea and with Inter Milan reportedly fans of the Spaniard, it could assist the Blues in a deal for Lukaku.

