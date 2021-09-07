Report: Inter Milan Remain Interested in Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan remain keen on Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, after they were unable to sign the Spaniard over the summer, according to reports.

The Milan-based side have shown interest in the past in both Alonso and Chelsea counterpart Emerson Palmieri as their options on the left-side of the field seem to be fading.

They currently have Federico Dimarco, Aleksandar Kolarov and Ivan Perisic, with the latter two's contracts expiring in the summer of 2022, and both could be released as free agents.

SIPA USA

According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri had set out on the trail of Marcos Alonso, Filip Kostic and Borna Sosa, all three of whom are represented by agent Fali Ramadani.

Having featured in the starting eleven of all three of Chelsea's Premier League matches so far this season, Alonso has proved to be in fine form, even scoring the club's first goal of the season in front of home fans at Stamford Bridge.

But with Ben Chilwell as another option for the Blues, Alonso's playing time may not be as much as he could receive in Milan.

SIPA USA

It was reported that during the summer, Marcos Alonso was offered to Inter, as part of an £85 million bid for striker Romelu Lukaku, but the Italian side were forced to turn down the deal due to their financial situation.

Instead, the two teams came to an agreement of £97.5 million for Lukaku and no player was transferred.

As Inter enter the final year of Perisic and Kolarov's contracts, we could expect them to launch a bid for the Spaniard in January.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube