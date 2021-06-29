Report: Inter Milan Reveal Romelu Lukaku Asking Price Amid Chelsea Interest

The Belgian has been on Chelsea's radar in recent months.

Chelsea have been informed of Inter Milan's valuation of their star man Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been subjected of heavy interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, who're both hunting for a world-class number nine this summer.

The former Everton striker has committed his future on several occasions in recent months, but he is currently one of the world's most in-demand forwards after racking up 30 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri last season.

According to Monday's edition of Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sempre Inter, Inter will demand no less than €100 million for their talisman this summer, with his current deal at the San Siro running till 2024.

The report further mentioned that despite the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club aren't looking to sell Lukaku this summer, but could be tempted into cashing in on the ex-Manchester United attacker if an offer matching their valuation arrives on the table.

Lukaku has made a blistering start to the ongoing European Championships and is currently one of the most feared forwards across Europe.

Chelsea have also been monitoring the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane owing to Timo Werne's struggles in front of goal since his switch from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks, meaning Chelsea could end up pursuing the services of their former striker, who joined the west London outfit from RSC Anderlecht in 2011.

