Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan & Romelu Lukaku's Representative Must Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

Inter Milan and Romelu Lukaku's representatives must convince Chelsea to allow the forward to leave on loan if he is to return to Italy, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's lawyer has met with his former club regarding a potential loan move this summer

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, if a move it to materialise this summer, Lukaku and Inter must convince Chelsea to settle for a loan move.

imago1002857094h

The report states that the Belgian has informed Inter that he is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut to return to the Serie A, where he thrived.

However, the financial issues at the Milan-based club means that it would be impossible for them to re-sign Lukaku on a permanent deal just a year after selling him for £97.5 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They can 'welcome him back on loan' but this will be tricky as Chelsea may not settle for a loan move.

imago1012115250h

Therefore, Lukaku and Inter must convince Chelsea to loan him for a season, with a rush to get the agreement done due to the financial year ending in June.

It has also been reported that Inter Milan are considering offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal due to Chelsea's need for defenders.

Further reports state that a loan move could be met despite Chelsea's reluctance.

The Blues would reportedly be reluctant to accept a paid loan deal worth less than €20 million and would demand a €70 million purchase obligation in the deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0049567794h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Considering Offering De Vrij to Chelsea in Lukaku Deal

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011815159h
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Looking at Signing Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012115250h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan to Meet With Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to Discuss Sensational Return

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1002915259h
Features/Opinions

The 21 Trophies Chelsea Won During the 2003-2022 Roman Abramovich Era

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010318007h (1)
News

Report: Boehly-Clearlake Consider Adding Ex-Player to New Chelsea Board

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012194214h
News

Report: Chelsea Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension in 2020 Due to 'Small Signing-On Bonus'

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011820812h
Features/Opinions

Who Todd Boehly’s First Chelsea Signings Could Be This summer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012248784h
News

Chelsea Megastore Re-Opens Following Boehly-Clearlake Consortium Takeover

By Nick Emms13 hours ago