Report: Inter Milan & Romelu Lukaku's Representative Must Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

Inter Milan and Romelu Lukaku's representatives must convince Chelsea to allow the forward to leave on loan if he is to return to Italy, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's lawyer has met with his former club regarding a potential loan move this summer.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, if a move it to materialise this summer, Lukaku and Inter must convince Chelsea to settle for a loan move.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The report states that the Belgian has informed Inter that he is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut to return to the Serie A, where he thrived.

However, the financial issues at the Milan-based club means that it would be impossible for them to re-sign Lukaku on a permanent deal just a year after selling him for £97.5 million.

They can 'welcome him back on loan' but this will be tricky as Chelsea may not settle for a loan move.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Therefore, Lukaku and Inter must convince Chelsea to loan him for a season, with a rush to get the agreement done due to the financial year ending in June.

It has also been reported that Inter Milan are considering offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal due to Chelsea's need for defenders.

Further reports state that a loan move could be met despite Chelsea's reluctance.

The Blues would reportedly be reluctant to accept a paid loan deal worth less than €20 million and would demand a €70 million purchase obligation in the deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube