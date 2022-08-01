Report: Inter Milan Set €20 Million Price Tag On Cesare Casadei

Following recent reports of Chelsea's interest and attempts to push a deal through, Inter Milan have set their price for young midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Publications in Italy have picked up the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of the young Italian, detailing Inter's desire to extract a large fee from him should they decide to sanction an exit.

On Saturday, Gazzetta Dello Sport provided an update on the Italian club's stance on this potential transfer. They are said to be demanding at least €20 million for the young midfielder, should Chelsea not agree to a buy-back clause.

The Blues are reportedly long-time admirers of the Italian, having originally scouted him in 2018 and keeping tabs on his progress ever since. Casadei signed a contract with Inter upon turning 16, preferring to continue to develop within the club's setup.

The 19-year-old has continued to develop and flourish for Inter's youth sides, form that has led to Chelsea and many other sides expressing an interest in him.

Chelsea and Inter seemingly have good relations, given the nature of Romelu Lukaku's recent return to the Serie A on loan. This could help negotiations between the two clubs for Casadei.

With their interest in Inter defender Denzel Dumfries being confirmed, both clubs will already be in discussions, another contributing factor to this potential transfer of Casadei. The fee will seemingly be determined by the willingness to include a buy-back clause.