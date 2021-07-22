Report: Inter Milan Considering Michy Batshuayi Move This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Inter Milan Show Interest in Michy Batshuayi as Pricetag is Set

The Belgian could be heading to Italy.
Author:
Publish date:

Inter Milan are in the market for a new striker and Michy Batshuayi is one of several options for the Serie A Champions, according to reports.

Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace in a fairly uneventful spell with the Eagles.

As per FCInterNews via Sport Witness, Batshuayi is amongst the options for Inter and could be made available in a 'favourable' operation this summer.

sipa_32299391

The report continues to suggest that a deal could be similar to the one that saw Olivier Giroud saw Inter's rivals AC Milan for just a 'few million' as Chelsea look to clear out their deadwood.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his Chelsea contract, after signing for the Blues under Antonio Conte in 2016.

However, Batshuayi is not the first name on Inter Milan's list as they target Liverpool forward and Belgium compatriate Divock Origi.

sipa_33836579

Also, Batshuayi 'does not warm' Inter's management, so a deal is still unlikely.

The Belgian is still on holiday following Belgium's Euro 2020 run, which came to an end in the Quarter Finals, losing out to eventual Champions Italy.

Offloading the stiker would free up space for the potential incoming of a forward as the Blues target Borrusia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in a mega deal this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Bark cover
Transfer News

Report: Everton And West Ham Eyeing Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ross Barkley

sipa_32554972
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Consider Davide Zappacosta as Alternative to Replace Achraf Hakimi

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Jules Koundé Update As Bryan Gil Closes in on Tottenham Move

sipa_31050685
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Considering Michy Batshuayi Move This Summer

Tammy bye
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Tammy Abraham 'Admired' By Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

sipa_33295353
Transfer News

Report: Rumours Surrounding Eden Hazard's Return to Chelsea Have Been Rubbished

Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice 'Wants to be Notified' of Bids Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_32540452
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal and Aston Villa to Rival Chelsea for Marcus Bettinelli