Report: Inter Milan Considering Michy Batshuayi Move This Summer

Inter Milan are in the market for a new striker and Michy Batshuayi is one of several options for the Serie A Champions, according to reports.

Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace in a fairly uneventful spell with the Eagles.

As per FCInterNews via Sport Witness, Batshuayi is amongst the options for Inter and could be made available in a 'favourable' operation this summer.

The report continues to suggest that a deal could be similar to the one that saw Olivier Giroud saw Inter's rivals AC Milan for just a 'few million' as Chelsea look to clear out their deadwood.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his Chelsea contract, after signing for the Blues under Antonio Conte in 2016.

However, Batshuayi is not the first name on Inter Milan's list as they target Liverpool forward and Belgium compatriate Divock Origi.

Also, Batshuayi 'does not warm' Inter's management, so a deal is still unlikely.

The Belgian is still on holiday following Belgium's Euro 2020 run, which came to an end in the Quarter Finals, losing out to eventual Champions Italy.

Offloading the stiker would free up space for the potential incoming of a forward as the Blues target Borrusia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in a mega deal this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

