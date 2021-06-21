Report: Inter Milan Tell Chelsea What They Need to Do to Sign Achraf Hakimi

If Chelsea want their man, they will have to increase their offer.

Chelsea have been told by Inter Milan what it will take to sign Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to reports In Italy.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been heavily linked with a move for the Moroccan as they look to bolster their right-hand side ahead of next season following their Champions League triumph in Porto.

Hakimi is attracting interest from PSG also and the two sides are in a battle to try to land the 22-year-old.

Both sides have already had bid rejected and it's believed Paris is Hakimi's preferred destination.

But the race is still wide open and as per Tuttosport, Chelsea have been told what they need to do for Inter to accept an offer.

Chelsea are ready to offer Marcos Alonso and €50 million, valuing Alonso at €20 million. But Inter want €60 million as well as Alonso if a deal is to be struck.

PSG are believed to be ready to offer €70 million in cash.

Inter need to raise funds by June 30 to solve their financial problems and Hakimi is set to be the big departure, which was also confirmed by his agent recently.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube