Report: Inter Milan To Offer Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar A New Contract

Inter Milan are set to organise a new meeting with Milan Skriniar to discuss a new contract with the player. Skriniar had chances to leave the club this summer, and very nearly did before a move broke down with French Champions PSG.

Chelsea are looking for a centre-back that could replace the ageing Thiago Silva, and Milan Skriniar was a player that was on their list to be brought into the club. Chelsea signed two centre-backs this summer, and one more is needed by the club.

Inter are set to schedule a meeting with Skriniar soon.

Inter Milan are set to offer Milan Skriniar a new deal. IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are set to schedule a meeting with Milan Skriniar to discuss a new contract. The meeting is set to take place next week.

Skriniar was close to joining PSG in the summer, and the French club are still pushing to sign the centre-back.

Inter Milan are aware of the interest from around Europe, and as they rate the player so highly, are interested in extending his contract further. The player's contract runs out next June.

Talks will begin next week, and the Italian club are confident Skriniar could extend the deal and ignore the interest.

Chelsea would look to Josko Gvardiol if Skriniar did sign a new deal, but if the player refuses the club will definitely try their very best to land the player.

