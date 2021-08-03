Report: Inter Milan Want Straight Cash Deal For Romelu Lukaku From Chelsea

Inter Milan would only want a straight cash deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to add a goal scorer to his squad following Chelsea's Champions League win.

According to Goal, Inter Milan would like straight cash for the striker in any potential deal to see Lukaku return to London after rejecting a deal involving Marcos Alonso.

Alonso was offered in deal for Lukaku Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that Inter have already declined a €90 million plus Alonso bid but that a bid in the region of €120 million would tempt the Italians into selling.

Chelsea are looking to add a goalscorer to their squad and have turned their attention to Lukaku as Borussia Dortmund stand firm on their stance regarding Erling Haaland - he will not leave this summer.

Lukaku is attainable for the right price and is set to make a decision over his future.

The Belgian will decide whether to continue at Inter or return to Chelsea, basing his decision on where he is most likely to win trophies in the immediate future.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

