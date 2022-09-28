Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan Want Trevoh Chalobah To Replace Milan Skriniar

Inter Milan are looking at Trevoh Chalobah to replace the supposedly outgoing Milan Skriniar.

Milan Skriniar looks to be heading out the door at Inter Milan in the near future, and the Italian giants have reportedly highlighted Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement. Chalobah has been linked with a move away to Italy already with a rumour of him moving to Roma. 

Chelsea have an interest in Milan Skriniar, but so do PSG. If Chelsea were to pursue it would be an interesting dynamic in terms of a swap deal happening, or whether Trevoh Chalobah wants to leave the club at all.

The speculation isn't going away as of yet, and there is no smoke without fire.

According to Football Italia, Inter Milan are interested in replacing Milan Skriniar, who they expect to leave the club, with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. 

Chalobah would be open to a move away in January if he doesn't get any more game time, with only nine games left until the World Cuo, it doesn't seem likely he will get any.

Trevoh Chalobah could leave in January.

Trevoh Chalobah could leave in January.

PSG and Chelsea, and clubs like Manchester City all have an interest in Milan Skriniar, who nearly left the club in the summer until the move to PSG fell apart. The French club are expected to move again, but Chelsea also have an eye on the situation.

Chalobah was played in the defensive midfield role by Graham Potter in a friendly in midweek, and the player will be hoping a position change saves his Chelsea career.

