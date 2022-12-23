Report: Inter Milan Will Try To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

Romelu Lukaku has been poor for most of 2022, but Inter Milan are actually hoping that poor form can work in their favour as they look to extend his loan deal at the club.

Chelsea are unlikely to want Lukaku back considering his performances and the style of play Graham Potter employs at the club, and Inter Milan are hoping to take advantage of that.

As it stands Lukaku would return to Chelsea next June.

Inter Milan are expected to ask Chelsea to allow them to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan. IMAGO / News Images

According to Alvise Cagnazzo of the Mail, Inter Milan are unhappy with Romelu Lukaku's performances since returning to the club, but will try to take advantage of it by asking Chelsea to allow them to extend the loan another year.

In the current contract there is a purchase option that is valid in the summer, but Inter Milan will delay that due to his performances.

Lukaku's form has been poor for both club and country, and it is a real concern for Inter Milan. The club do however seem willing to wait to see if the Belgian can regain the form which made him a hero once upon a time in Milan.

The next few months before June will be vital for Lukaku as he looks to regain his form and start scoring goals again.

An unhappy Italian club, and an English club that do not want him back as it stands. Romelu Lukaku has a lot of work to do.

