Report: Inter Milan Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest Due to Wage Demands

Serie A side Inter Milan 'considered' signing Antonio Rudiger but were put off by his wage demands, according to reports in Italy.

The 28-year-old's Chelsea contract is up at the end of the season and he is free to talk to foreign clubs in January regarding a summer move.

However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Inter Milan have considered the German but were put off by his contract demands.

The report states that the Italian club 'even made some sort of contact' but 'what Rudiger is asking for is beyond what is allowed'.

This comes after Inter Milan were forced to sell their star striker Romelu Lukaku and wing-back Achraf Hakimi due to financial demands.

Chelsea took advantage, bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge but it looks like Inter cannot take advantage of Rudiger's situation.

Gazzette dello Sport continues to state that 'he is simply requesting too high a salary' and Inter Milan will not make any efforts to meet his demands.

However, interest is still high in the German as Real Madrid appear to be leading the race for the defender.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool have also been linked with a move, although no approach has been made from Jurgen Klopp's side yet.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger but Chelsea will want to have the situation sorted out by January.

