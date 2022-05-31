Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan to Meet With Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to Discuss Sensational Return

Inter Milan are set to meet with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's lawyer to discuss a sensational return to the Serie A this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old has struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge despite ending the campaign with 15 goals.

As per Sky Italia, Inter Milan will meet with Lukaku's lawyer on Tuesday to discuss a move.

The report states that the conversation will discuss the feasibility of a potential move back to the club after a disappointing return to Chelsea.

Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that his side are in 'no rush' to get a deal over the line but remain keen on re-signing the Belgian this summer.

However, Chelsea are unlikely to receive 'anywhere near' the fee that they paid for the striker last summer, a club-record £97.5 million.

Lukaku has recently left his agency following 'disappointing career advice and management'.

When asked about Lukaku's future, and the potential of sitting down with the new owners at Chelsea, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said“I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me!

"It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting! It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are.

"That’s what it is sometimes in football, the attention is so high that sometimes it attracts situations that you don’t want to have before big matches. It’s the way it is. For me it is not a distraction and hopefully for everybody that works on the team and the team itself it is not.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the number nine, with his lawyer set to meet with his former side.

