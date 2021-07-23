Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Inter Won't Sell  Lukaku for Less Than €120M

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Inter Won't Sell Chelsea Target Lukaku for Less Than €120M

The Blues look to miss out on the Belgian.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will not be able to acquire Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku for less than €120 million, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with bringing Lukaku back to Chelsea this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.,

However, as per Tuttosport via Football Italia, Chelsea will not get their man for less than €120 million.

Romelu COver

Inter Milan do not need to sell players this summer, after Achraf Hakimi departed for Paris Saint-Germain.

The report goes on to say that Lukaku is 'almost untouchable' at the Italian club.

The deal looks unlikely as Lukaku has previously expressed his desire to stay in Italy. Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy. 

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33726493 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Inter Won't Sell  Lukaku for Less Than €120M

sipa_33329784 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Report: Chelsea 'Trust' Timo Werner Despite Rumours Regarding a Summer Departure

Lewa
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Want to Keep Lewandowski 'At All Costs' Amid Chelsea interest

0_Stamford-Bridge
News

Chelsea Release Statement Regarding Cutting the Ireland Trip Short

HYhXf9Zx_400x400
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Ian Maatsen Set to Join Coventry City in Championship Loan Move

E6-t0JYXoAYQaav
News

Official: Myles Peart-Harris Completes Permanent Transfer From Chelsea to Premier League Brentford

sipa_33276127
News

Marcos Alonso Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters Breaking Into the First Team

Alonso
News

Marcos Alonso Discusses Pre-Season In-House as Blues Cut Short Ireland Training Camp