Report: Italian Champions AC Milan Are Interested In Chelsea Forward Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan have reportedly made Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech a top priority target for the Italian champions. With Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea saying they are open to offers, Ziyech could depart from the Blues this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Italian side look to be determined to make Ziyech a starter for the Serie A champions next season. AC Milan look to be attracted to the play makers ability to be able to play in numerous positions in the final third.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Moroccan made 44 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring eight and achieving six assists becoming a regular starter for Tuchels Blues.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea for a fee of £36 million back in the 20/21 season after a standout campaign for Dutch club Ajax . With a magical left foot, Chelsea fans were excited to see the Moroccan step foot onto Stamford Bridge.

However after 83 games the forward has dropped in and out of form, only scoring 14 goals for the club. Ziyech has had success, with winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World cup throughout his time at Chelsea.

It is also reported that fellow Italian club Napoli are also keen on the idea of signing Ziyech with him still being contracted to the Blues for another four years.If Ziyech was to join the Italian champions, he would meet up with former Blues Olivier Giroud and defender Fikayo Tomori.

