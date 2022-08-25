Report: Italian Club Salernitana Interested In Michy Batshuayi

An exit is on the cards for Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi and has been for some time. Following numerous loans, he may be on his way to Italy.

It has never quite worked out for Michy Batshuayi at Chelsea. He has had his moments, like clinching the title against West Brom, but it is now best for all parties if he moves on in search of a prominent role elsewhere.

According to reputable Italian outlet Di Marzio, the striker is currently drawing interest from Italian side Salernitana. Having narrowly staved off relegation last season, they are looking for a source of goals and have turned their attention to the 28-year-old.

IMAGO / PA Images

Di Marzio claims that Chelsea are willing to allow the Belgian to depart on loan, albeit with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan. They have the option to extend his contract for a further year, hence the inclusion of this obligation.

Batshuayi spent last season on loan at Besiktas in Turkey, with his performances being a mixed bag. He made 42 appearances in all competitions but only was able to get on the scoresheet 14 times.

IMAGO / PA Images

Still only 28, he must be thoughtful with his next move in a bid to revitalize his career.

Read More Chelsea Stories