Report: It’s Only a ‘Matter of Time’ Before Cesar Azpilicueta Signs for Barcelona

It seems like Cesar Azpilicueta is on the verge of leaving Chelsea to join Barcelona this summer.

It is no secret that Azpilicueta wants to leave Chelsea this summer amid rumours that Barcelona want to sign him.

The Spaniard is apparently one of Xavi's main transfer targets this summer as he looks to rebuild his Barca side.

Even though both parties want it, reports have recently claimed that Azpi won't force a move this summer.

The 32-year-old is willing to wait until his contract expires next summer if the Blues don't want to sell him.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Thomas Tuchel could do with not losing another centre-back option.

Unfortunately for the German, it looks like Todd Boehly is close to agreeing a deal with the Spanish side for the Chelsea captain.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Azpi to Barcelona is 'very well on track'.

He also claims that 'it seems only a matter of time' before a deal is agreed between the two sides.

Tuchel has always said that he needs three centre-backs this summer but most fans thought that was a bit excessive.

However, with this news, the Blues could really do with someone who can also play at right-back.

Todd Boehly and his team will definitely have someone ready to replace the Chelsea legend once he departs Stamford Bridge.

