Inter Milan wingback Ivan Perisic is not interested in joining Newcastle United, instead awaiting offers from other Premier League clubs and Chelsea in particular, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues have been linked to the Croatian international ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, the 33-year-old has told Newcastle that he isn't interested in a transfer but would consider joining Chelsea.

Inter have held a meeting with the player's agent, where their most recent contract extension offer was rejected as it looks like the wingback is prepared to move on a free transfer in the summer.

Whilst Newcastle have been informed that the player will not move to the north of England, he is reportedly waiting for an offer from Chelsea.

Chelsea are the destination which the Croatian is wiling to consider, the Italian media continue to report.

Chelsea were previously linked with a move for the Croatian in January as injury to Ben Chilwell interrupted their season, however a move never materialised.

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 and spent the 19/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, with it appearing that his next stop could be in London.



It remains to be seen as to whether Perisic will end up at Chelsea, but with Todd Boehly set to complete his consortium's takeover, the 33-year-old could become the first signing under new ownership.

The move would likely see Marcos Alonso end his Chelsea career, with Barcelona interested in the Spaniard.

