Report: Ivan Perisic Would Prefer Move to Juventus Over Chelsea

Ivan Perisic would prefer a move to Juventus rather than Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Croatian international currently plays for Inter Milan in the Serie A and could be on his way out at the end of the season.

He was linked with a move to the Blues back in January but he has remained at the San Siro for the rest of the campaign.

According to Carlo Laudisa, via Get Football News Italy, Perisic would prefer to switch to Juventus than Chelsea.

It is believed that his relationship with Inter is 'going further and further away', and he could therefore be set to leave in the summer.

The club believe his terms for a new deal are 'excessive', with the Italian giants not willing to offer him more than €5 million a season, a fee that would include bonuses.

Juventus may now be a new potential destination, with the idea of joining Chelsea or fellow Premier League side Newcastle United from next season not appealing to him.

It was reported on Friday that the Blues had reached an agreement to sign the wing-back on a free transfer, with the 33-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

As the Croatian works out his plans for next season, Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini said: “There is a rumour in the last few hours: Perisic has a practically already formalised agreement with Chelsea.

“Consequently, the possibility for Inter to increase the contract offer, which is currently €4.5 million for two years, would vanish.

“Perisic has already reached an agreement with Chelsea: the medical examinations and the last formalities to ratify the agreement are missing, but if the Croatian does not go to Chelsea we could be seeing a sensational twist.”

