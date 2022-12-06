Skip to main content
Report: Joao Felix Expected To Leave Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

Joao Felix is now expected to leave Atletico Madrid amid interest from Chelsea.

Joao Felix has not had the best of times at Atletico Madrid since his big money move from Benfica in 2019, and it now finally seems like it's time for him to move on and find his true potential.

Atletico Madrid are now open to the fact they may have to sell the Portuguese forward, and his performances in the World Cup for his national team have shown what a real asset he can be for a side.

Chelsea are interested in Felix, and may look to do a deal now that he looks certain to leave Spain.

Joao Felix is now expected to leave Atletico Madrid.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the CEO of Atletico Madrid Gil Marin has effectively confirmed that Joao Felix will be leaving the club, and they will consider offers for him.

Speaking about the player and his situation, Marin had this to say, "João Felix has top level but because of his relationship with Simeone and game time… we feel that makes sense to consider potential bids to sell him”.

“I’d love for João to continue, but this is the current situation”.

Felix has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and due to the larger than life character the Atleti manager is within the club, that can only spell one end to the Portuguese star's time at the club.

Chelsea will be there, and are interested in Joao Felix. His future may become more clear after the World Cup, but it will be a situation the Blue's monitor closely.

