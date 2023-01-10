Report: Joao Felix In London To Undergo Chelsea Medical

The deal to bring Joao Felix to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid is now entering the very final stages. Felix has arrived in London to undergo his medical ahead of the move, which will be a loan until June.

Chelsea agreed the deal yesterday after their defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup the day before, and they believe Joao Felix can help fire them back up the table after a dismal season.

The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Joao Felix is in London to do his medical ahead of his move to Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Joao Felix and his family have arrived in London. Felix will do his Chelsea medical today, and the deal is expected to be announced tomorrow.

There is no buy option in the deal but considering Chelsea's positive relationship with Atletico if they want to buy the player offers will be listened to.

Felix will cost Chelsea a loan fee of €11million, and the Blue's will cover his full wage during his time at the club.

It is a chance for the Portuguese striker to show his true talent after a tough couple of years in a team that prioritises defence. With the shackles let off he could find some of the form that made him so coveted that Benfica.

Chelsea will be hoping he does, and they are expected to make him an official player of the club by Wednesday.

